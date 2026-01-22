Louisiana Deputy Dies Following Train Crash in Bossier City

Louisiana Deputy Dies Following Train Crash in Bossier City

TheaDesign

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KPEL-FM) - A deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office was struck and killed by a train on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Crash Details and Location

The deputy has been identified as Tim Jordan, a four-year veteran of the BPSO. Jordan was working a traffic assignment when his car was struck around 8:00 a.m.

The crash occurred on Highway 3 at Benton Road and Kingston Road. The train was headed south, then stopped.

READ MORE: Pedestrian Killed on Highway 90 in Broussard

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Deputy Jordan may have misjudged the proximity of his vehicle in relation to the train track. He was immediately transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Official Statement from Sheriff Whittington

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington released the following statement:

This is an extremely difficult day for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jordan’s family, and his fellow deputies. Deputy Jordan was a dedicated public servant who took pride in protecting the citizens of Bossier Parish, and his loss is deeply felt throughout our agency and community.

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

Investigation by Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation into this incident.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep Deputy Jordan's family, friends, and coworkers in their prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

10 Things Every True South Louisiana Driver Should Keep in Their Car

Living in South Louisiana comes with its own set of unique challenges, from unpredictable weather to surprise mosquito invasions. Whether you’re navigating backroads, chasing sunsets along the bayou, or heading to a crawfish boil, your car needs to be stocked with essentials that reflect life in the Pelican State. Here are the 10 must-have items every true South Louisianian should keep in their vehicle.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

 

Filed Under: Bossier City, crash, deputy, fatality, train crash
Categories: louisiana news

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL