BOSSIER CITY, La. (KPEL-FM) - A deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office was struck and killed by a train on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Crash Details and Location

The deputy has been identified as Tim Jordan, a four-year veteran of the BPSO. Jordan was working a traffic assignment when his car was struck around 8:00 a.m.

The crash occurred on Highway 3 at Benton Road and Kingston Road. The train was headed south, then stopped.

READ MORE: Pedestrian Killed on Highway 90 in Broussard

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Deputy Jordan may have misjudged the proximity of his vehicle in relation to the train track. He was immediately transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Official Statement from Sheriff Whittington

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington released the following statement:

This is an extremely difficult day for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jordan’s family, and his fellow deputies. Deputy Jordan was a dedicated public servant who took pride in protecting the citizens of Bossier Parish, and his loss is deeply felt throughout our agency and community.

Get our free mobile app

Investigation by Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation into this incident.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep Deputy Jordan's family, friends, and coworkers in their prayers during this incredibly difficult time.