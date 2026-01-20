(KPEL News) - Officials with the Broussard Police Department say that a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking down Highway 90 on January 9.

What Is Known about the Pedestrian Crash on Highway 90

Broussard Police Captain Zac Gerard says the collision between the vehicle and the pedestrian happened in the area of Highway 90 and Smede Highway.

An investigation began as soon as officers got to the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital, and the man was pronounced dead a little later after arriving.

Broussard Police Identify Pedestrian Who Was Struck and Killed

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Tony Rabon.

Gerard says the investigation into the crash continues, and they are waiting for the results of toxicology testing, which is routine in a fatality crash.

Who to Contact With Information about the Fatal Highway 90 Crash

Captain Gerard says that, as the investigation is ongoing, they are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything related to the crash or has pertinent information to call the Broussard Police Department.

You can contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259, or you can contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

