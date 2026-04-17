(Youngsville, LA) - Officials with the Youngsville Police Department say they have arrested a 40-year-old Broussard man after they say the man is accused of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.

Chief JP Broussard's office reports that the investigation into the activity related to the arrest happened on or around February 21, and the charges stem from that timeframe.

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Youngsville Police officers arrested Gregory Allen Landry on the following charges:

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Officials say the above crimes allegedly happened within Lafayette Parish. Following his arrest, he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

What Kind of Time Would Someone Face If Convicted of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile?

The following is the punishment for R.S. 14:80:

D.(1) Whoever commits the crime of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile shall be fined not more than five thousand dollars, or imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than ten years, or both, provided that the defendant shall not be eligible to have his conviction set aside or his prosecution dismissed in accordance with the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure Article 893.

The following is the punishment for R.S. 14:81:

H.(1) Whoever commits the crime of indecent behavior with juveniles shall be fined not more than five thousand dollars, or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than seven years, or both, provided that the defendant shall not be eligible to have his conviction set aside or his prosecution dismissed in accordance with the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure Article 893. (2) Whoever commits the crime of indecent behavior with juveniles on a victim under the age of thirteen when the offender is seventeen years of age or older, shall be punished by imprisonment at hard labor for not less than two nor more than twenty-five years. At least two years of the sentence imposed shall be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Broussard says this case continues to be active and is under investigation along with other cases.

Officials add that if anyone has any information that might be related to this case, you are asked to call the Youngsville Police Department at 337-856-5931.