(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police are continuing to investigate a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 167 in Lafayette Parish that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

How the Crash on Highway 167 Happened

According to Trooper Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the victim was initially walking on the right side of the roadway on the shoulder. At the same time, a Jeep Wrangler was hauling a trailer southbound on Louisiana Highway 167 near Leblanc Road.

Get our free mobile app

Lavergne says, for reasons that are still under investigation, the victim walked into the path of the Jeep and was immediately struck. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Ricky Verret of Maurice. Verret was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Condition of the Jeep Driver

According to law enforcement officials, the Jeep Wrangler driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash. Lavergne says impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but, as is typically the case in a fatality crash, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

READ MORE: FATAL LOUISIANA ROLLOVER CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF A NEW IBERIA WOMAN

Louisiana State Police Reminders for Drivers and Pedestrians

All pedestrians are reminded to cross roadways where roads are well-lit.

Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic laws, including having everyone in the vehicle buckled up.

Anyone walking on or near roadways should wear reflective clothing and/or gear, especially at night.

This incident happened on Sunday, December 7, at around 8 o'clock in the evening. While these are the preliminary results, officials will continue the investigation.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.