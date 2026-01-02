(KPEL News) - A tragedy unfolded on Louisiana Highway 190 Thursday night as a man was driving the wrong way down the roadway.

Get our free mobile app

Preliminary Investigation of Wrong-Way Louisiana Highway 190 Crash

Louisiana State Police officials say a 62-year-old man was killed. Louisiana State Police Trooper Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section of State Police says officials have completed the preliminary investigation.

Victim in Louisiana Highway 190 Crash Identified

Lavergne says David Doucet was driving in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of Louisiana Highway 190. They do not know why Doucet was driving in the wrong direction, but a head-on collision occurred with another vehicle.

Doucet was driving westbound, but he was in the eastbound lanes. When the impact happened, Doucet was wearing a seat belt, but he received massive injuries. Doucet was pronounced dead at the scene.

Condition of the Other Vehicle’s Occupants in Louisiana 190 Crash in Acadia Parish

The driver and passenger who were in the other vehicle, and driving in the appropriate direction on the roadway, sustained serious injuries. According to Lavergne, both individuals were wearing seat belts. They were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

As is typical in any fatality or serious injury crash, samples have been taken for toxicology testing at a lab.

Doucet was from Sulphur.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.