(KPEL-FM) - If you've driven around much since Thanksgiving, you've probably said to yourself, "well, the holiday traffic is definitely here!"

That won't likely stop until after Christmas. And because we want you around for 2026, please pack your patience before you head on the roadways of Acadiana.

Louisiana One of Worst States for Holiday Driving

Unfortunately, the stats show that holiday travel in Louisiana can be deadly. A new study identifies Louisiana as having the second-deadliest roads for Christmas driving in the nation.

New Report on Crash Data Around Christmas Holidays

A new report is out from the research team at Utah-based personal injury law firm Steele Adams Hosman, who analyzed Christmas traffic fatalities using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). They ranked the deadliest states for holiday travel from 2014 to 2023, and sadly, Louisiana ended up on the wrong end of this list.

Key Findings: Fatality Rates & Per-Capita Risk

Louisiana ranks 2nd in the nation with 17.6 deaths in car crashes per one million residents during Christmas—65.15% higher than the U.S. average of 10.66 fatalities.

The state recorded 82 total Christmas-holiday fatalities over the past decade (2014-2023).

53.09% of Louisiana's Christmas fatalities were drivers, ranking the state 34th nationally for driver-fatality rate.

24.69% of Louisiana's Christmas fatalities were pedestrians, ranking the state 8th nationally for pedestrian-fatality rate.

Five of the top 10 deadliest states for Christmas driving are in the South: Mississippi (1st), Louisiana (2nd), Alabama (3rd), Florida (4th), and South Carolina (5th).

Last year, the National Safety Council estimated 131 people could die on roads in the U.S. during the Christmas holiday season, with alcohol impairment being the leading cause of motor-vehicle crashes.

Deadliest States for Christmas Driving

Percentage of Fatalities by Casualty Type in Louisiana

