PLATTENVILLE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old man in Assumption Parish on New Year's Eve.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop C, the victim is 18-year-old Jamor Jones of Napoleonville.

Crash Details on Highway 308

The crash happened shortly before 6:00 pm on December 31, along Louisiana Highway 308 near Lucky Street in Plattenville.

What Investigators Know So Far

According to preliminary findings, Jones was traveling northbound on LA Highway 308 on a KTM dirt bike when, for reasons still under investigation, the bike left the roadway to the right. The dirt bike entered a shallow ditch, overturned, and ejected the rider.

Helmet Use and Safety Reminder

Jones was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.

Ongoing State Police Investigation

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.