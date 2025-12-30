Lafayette Police have identified the man killed in a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on the I-49 service road in Lafayette. Authorities say 53-year-old Christopher Fontenot of Lafayette died following the collision, which occurred in front of Hub City Ford along Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

According to an updated release from the Lafayette Police Department, the crash happened around 9:38 a.m. on the frontage road in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway.

What investigators say happened

Preliminary findings indicate Fontenot was riding his motorcycle southbound on the service road when a tow truck traveling northbound attempted to make a left turn into a private parking lot. Police say the motorcycle struck the vehicle being towed by the truck, causing Fontenot to be ejected.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased.

Investigators confirmed the driver of the tow truck is not suspected of impairment. However, the driver was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn.

Ongoing investigation and safety concerns

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department Traffic Division. Officials say additional details may be released as investigators continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding the collision.

This incident marks at least the second fatal motorcycle crash in nearly the same area in recent years. A similar deadly crash involving a motorcycle occurred along this stretch of the I-49 service road in December 2022, drawing renewed attention to traffic patterns and turning movements along the busy frontage road.

Police are urging drivers to use extra caution along service roads, particularly in areas with frequent commercial driveways and turning traffic.