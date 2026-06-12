(KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that a tip to Crime Stoppers led to a lengthy investigation and ultimately two arrests.

He says the tip was received months ago, and an investigation began into activities at 101 Zinfandel Drive after agents observed frequent comings and goings at the address.

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Guidroz says at least one person was seen outside of the home with illegal drugs.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Bryson Obrian Mallet

Eventually, deputies entered the home to investigate after obtaining a search warrant. One of the people arrested was 25-year-old Bryson Obrian Mallet. He was arrested on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Hydrocodone)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Schedule V (Codeine with Promethazine)

Possession of Schedule IV (Alprazolam)

St. Landry Parish Drug Bust Leads to a Robot Finding a Hiding Suspect

Guidroz says that while the home was being searched, another person, Phillip Paul Kennerson, ran into the home and eventually fled. As the search for this man continued, he was found hiding.

According to Sheriff Guidroz, they employed a robot that found Kennerson hiding under the home, and he came out from his hiding place and surrendered to the robot.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Phillip Paul Kennerson

He had an outstanding arrest warrant for Domestic Abuse Battery, so he was taken into custody.

Both Opelousas men were then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE POLICE FIND LARGE AMOUNT OF NARCOTICS IN VEHICLE USED TO TRANSPORT SHOOTING VICTIM

You Can Contact St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers about Criminal Activity

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is available to anyone who wishes to share information anonymously. You can call 337-232-TIPS (8477). Another way to anonymously give information is to download the P3 app on any mobile device.