(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Two kids in a Lafayette apartment fire were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after the apartment that they were in caught fire.

KLFY News 10 reports that the two children were in an apartment in the Himbola Apartment Complex, on Martin Luther King Jr Dr. in Lafayette, when it went up in flames.

The kids injured in the fire are 14 years old and 5 years old.

Fire officials have not released any information regarding any injuries, but a video on social media showed two ambulances racing from the scene with a police escort.

KLFY reported from the scene that neighbors attempted to enter the apartment when they noticed the blaze, but heavy smoke made them retreat from the front door. A maintenance man on site went to get masks so that they could enter the apartment to get the kids, but once they got the masks, the Lafayette Fire Dept. was already on the scene of the fire.

The fire is under investigation, and the cause of the blaze has not yet been announced by authorities. Photos from the fire scene show extensive damage to the exterior of the apartment.

We will continue to follow this developing story out of Lafayette, and we'll update this story as more information is released from the Lafayette Fire Dept.

UPDATE from LFD:

"Fire officials determined the fire originated on a sofa in the living room. Investigators believe the younger sibling was playing with a lighter on the sofa and ignited combustible materials. The fire was ruled an accident."