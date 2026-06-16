(Opelousas, Louisiana) - A video on social media, which was taken from a home in Opelousas, shows someone pouring gasoline on a car, which was under a carport, and then setting it on fire.

Ebony Robert posted the video of the fire on Facebook and told me the incident occurred at her sister's house on Sunday morning at 4:30 am.

As you will see in the video below, someone walks around the car, pouring a flammable liquid over it, then creates a trail along the driveway before setting the gasoline or other flammable liquid on fire.

A huge fireball erupts, and soon the vehicle parked under the carport is engulfed in flames, while the occupants remain in the house at 638 Shute Street in Opelousas.

I spoke with the Opelousas Fire Department, and they confirmed they responded to the blaze and that it is now under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office. The video of someone setting the house on fire has been turned over to the Opelousas Police Dept and the Fire Marshal's Office.

Ebony Robert Ebony Robert

If you recognize anyone in the video below, you are asked to contact the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office at (225) 925-4911. Here's the video of the alleged arsonists in Opelousas setting the car and house on fire, as a family was sleeping in the house.

Given how intense the blaze was, Ebony tells me that her sister and kids lost much of what they had in their home and will have to rebuild from the ground up. Therefore, a GoFundMe Account has been set up to assist the family in Opelousas.