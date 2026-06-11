LAFAYETTE, La. — If it feels like your lawn is eating money this summer, you’re not imagining it. South Louisiana’s combination of heat, humidity, and a growing season that runs nearly year-round means homeowners here face lawn care costs that dwarf what families in most other parts of the country deal with.

Here’s a breakdown of what you should expect to spend — and what’s driving those prices.

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South Louisiana’s Lawn Is a Different Animal

Before getting to the numbers, it helps to understand why lawn care here is its own category. According to the LSU AgCenter, the two most common grasses in Louisiana are St. Augustinegrass and centipedegrass, often growing together in the same yard. Both are warm-season grasses that peak from mid-spring through early fall, which means the window where you absolutely must stay on top of your lawn runs straight through the hottest months of the year.

St. Augustine, the more aggressive of the two, needs to be kept at 2.5 to 3 inches in sunny areas and up to 3.5 inches in shade. Centipede stays healthiest at 1 to 1.5 inches. Miss a week or two in July and you’re looking at a cleanup job, not a maintenance visit.

Hernandez Lawnscape in Baton Rouge puts it plainly: unlike homeowners in the Midwest or Northeast who get a months-long break from the yard, South Louisiana lawns are actively growing from March through November. That nine-month stretch is why weekly or bi-weekly mowing isn’t really optional here.

What You’ll Pay for Professional Mowing

Mowing is the biggest line item for most homeowners, and the numbers vary depending on where you are and how big your lot is. LawnStarter puts the statewide average at $53.39 per visit as of April 2026. Parish-level data from GreenPal, which tracks more than 34,000 completed lawn jobs across Louisiana, shows St. Landry Parish averaging $42.17 and St. Martin Parish averaging $68.98 per mow. For a typical quarter- to half-acre suburban lot in the Lafayette or Baton Rouge metro, Hernandez Lawnscape puts the fair market rate at $55 to $85 per visit for full mowing, edging, and trimming. Smaller city lots can come in lower — Homeyou shows a $22 to $45 range for compact Baton Rouge yards.

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Run those numbers across a realistic summer schedule and the total adds up fast. A weekly mowing from June through August alone is 13 visits. At the state average, that’s roughly $694 just for mowing before a single bag of fertilizer is opened.

Fertilization and Weed Control

Summer fertilization is less aggressive than spring, but skipping it isn’t a real option. The LSU AgCenter recommends up to three applications per season for St. Augustine at one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per application, with centipede needing considerably less. Getting the centipede rate wrong in the other direction — applying too much nitrogen — can trigger centipede decline syndrome, which is exactly as bad as it sounds and expensive to fix.

Professional fertilization and weed control programs in the Lafayette area vary widely by scope and property size. Brothers Lawn Service & Landscaping, which serves the area under its Turf Defense brand, structures its seasonal programs so the heavy fertilization work falls in early summer to build the root system before the worst heat arrives.

One thing to know about summer weed control: applying post-emergent herbicides when temperatures are above 85°F can damage St. Augustine and centipede. According to Sod Solutions, the safer approach is pre-emergent applications in spring and fall, with spot-treating reserved for cooler mornings. The weeds you’re most likely fighting in Acadiana this time of year are dollarweed, nutsedge, crabgrass, goosegrass, and spurge.

Pest Control: Fire Ants, Chinch Bugs, and More

Louisiana summers come with a specific pest lineup. LawnStarter’s Lafayette profile identifies the most common culprits: fire ants, chinch bugs, fall armyworms, mole crickets, ground pearls, and white grubs, among others. Any of them can turn a healthy-looking yard into a patchy mess in a matter of weeks if left unchecked.

Professional pest treatment in the Lafayette area generally runs $110 to $280 for a standard visit, per Homeyou. Pests.org puts initial treatment fees at $175 to $350, with ongoing monthly service coming in at $40 to $100 depending on the contract. Today’s Homeowner notes that routine monthly visits in Lafayette typically land between $40 and $70. Many homeowners fold lawn pest treatment into a broader quarterly contract, which usually brings the per-visit cost down.

Watering Costs: The Hidden Line Item

South Louisiana gets real rainfall, but that doesn’t mean you can ignore irrigation. Heat waves and dry stretches in July and August can stress lawns quickly, and St. Augustine in particular needs consistent moisture to hold its color and density. The LSU AgCenter recommends watering deeply one to two times per week rather than frequent shallow watering, with all irrigation done in the early morning hours. Running sprinklers later in the day, in our humidity, is an invitation to fungal disease.

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Today’s Homeowner estimates that homeowners spend $50 to $200 per month on lawn watering during peak summer, with wide variation based on yard size and local rates. Households paying sewer fees on their irrigation water — which happens when there’s only one meter on the property — often end up on the higher end of that range. A smart irrigation controller ($100 to $300) or a basic rain sensor ($25 to $75) can reduce consumption by 30% or more, according to EPA WaterSense data cited by McLeod Landscaping.

What Does It All Add Up To?

For a typical Acadiana homeowner on a standard suburban lot with professional services across the board, the summer tab runs roughly $1,039 to $1,649 from June through August. Weekly mowing accounts for the bulk of it — 13 visits at the state average works out to about $694. Add one summer fertilization treatment ($80 to $150), monthly pest control visits ($120 to $210 for the three months), and watering costs ($150 to $600 depending on lot size and whether your meter is shared with sewer), and that range fills in quickly.

Homeowners who handle mowing and fertilization themselves can cut those costs significantly — but the time investment in South Louisiana heat carries its own cost.

A Few Ways to Keep Costs Down

Mowing at the right height goes a long way. Cutting too short stresses grass and opens the door to weeds and disease, which means more spending later. Watering early in the morning reduces evaporation and helps prevent the fungal problems that turn a $50 treatment call into a $200 one. Bundling services — fertilization, weed control, and pest treatment together — often brings a discount from Lafayette-area lawn companies. And a soil test every few years, something the LSU AgCenter recommends, can prevent over-applying fertilizer, which is one of the more common and quietly expensive mistakes homeowners make.

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What If You Do It Yourself?

Going the DIY route eliminates labor costs entirely, but it requires real upfront investment and ongoing supply spending — and it demands you show up for your lawn every single week through the worst of South Louisiana summer.

The mower is the biggest decision. For most Acadiana lots, a self-propelled walk-behind gas mower is the practical choice. St. Augustine and centipede are dense, often damp, and can be punishing on lighter equipment. According to LawnStarter, the average walk-behind mower runs about $322, with self-propelled models ranging from $350 to $1,000 depending on engine size and features. For half an acre or more, a riding mower saves enough time and energy to be worth the investment — expect to spend $1,800 to $5,000, per HomeGuide. Either way, annual maintenance — tune-up, blade sharpening, oil change, filter — adds $45 to $200 per year.

On the supply side, Louisiana Nursery and the LSU AgCenter both point to iron-rich nitrogen fertilizer for summer applications, watered in thoroughly and never put down on a lawn that’s already stressed by drought. A broadcast spreader is a one-time purchase in the $50 to $150 range. The fertilizer itself — granular, for a typical 5,000 to 10,000 square foot lot — runs roughly $30 to $80 per bag, with one to two summer applications covering most St. Augustine lawns.

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For weed control, Louisiana Nursery recommends a granular pre-emergent like Hi-Yield Turf and Ornamental Grass Stopper, applied two to three times a year, for up to 80% weed suppression without spraying. A bag covering 5,000 square feet runs about $20 to $40 at local garden centers. A pump sprayer ($20 to $40, one-time) and an atrazine-based herbicide safe for St. Augustine and centipede handle whatever breaks through. The 85°F herbicide caution applies here too — summer spot-treating should happen in the early morning on milder days, or wait for fall.

Setting the mower purchase aside — it gets amortized over years of use — the summer running costs for a DIY homeowner come in around $260 to $950, covering mower maintenance ($45 to $200), fertilizer ($30 to $80), pre-emergent and spot-treat herbicides ($35 to $70 combined), and watering ($150 to $600). The savings compared to hiring out are real, and most homeowners cross the break-even point on their equipment within the first or second summer.

The honest catch is the commitment. Mowing weekly in South Louisiana through July and August takes 1 to 3 hours per session depending on lot size, and it needs to happen in the early morning before the heat builds. Mowing at noon in July isn’t a chore — it’s a health risk.

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