Cutting Wet Grass in Louisiana: Do’s and Don’ts

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - Spring and Summer months in Louisiana can be tricky when it comes to mowing grass.

Trying to get the yard work done between work and rain can be a tough task.

We've always heard to never cut wet grass, but sometimes it seems to be our only option.

You can cut wet grass in Louisiana, and here are some tips on how to do it so your lawn turns out looking great.

Tips On How To Cut Your Grass When It's Wet

Sometimes, you gotta break the rules.

With all of the soaking, flooding rains across Acadiana and Louisiana, yards are full of water, and it's going to take a while before they dry out enough to get a good cut.

However, you might really need to cut the grass and don't have time to wait.

Luckily, there are some great tips to help you cut your wet grass that can help you get it done, and make it look great.

If your yard is still so wet that your lawnmower will cut muddy ruts through your lawn, you're still going to want to wait until it dries out a little bit more.

But with these tips you won't have to wait as long.

Best Ways To Cut Wet Grass

1. Sharpen Your Mower Blades

When you're mowing wet grass, mower blades can tend to shred the grass instead of cutting it clean, leading to a choppy, uneven look.

If you really need to cut your grass even though it's wet, just make your lawnmower blades are nice and sharp.

If your blades aren't looking too good, it might be a good idea to just replace them with some new ones that are nice and sharp.

2. Raise The Height Of Your Lawnmower Blades

If your normally cut your grass with your blades around 2 to 2 1/2 inches, go ahead and raise it to at least 3 inches or even 4.

Raising your lawnmower blades up with help the deck to not get clogged up with wet, sticky grass and will also help to not cut ruts in your lawn.

Speaking of grass clogging up your mower...

3. Clean And Lubricate Underneath The Mower's Deck

While you're checking your mower blades to make sure they're sharp, go a head and spray some WD-40, Blaster, DuPont, or some other spray lubricant underneath your lawnmower's deck.

The lubricant will help to stop the wet grass from clogging up your mower.

4. Cut Your Grass Slow

None of us want to spend more time cutting grass than we have to, but if you're cutting wet grass you'll need to slow your roll.

Wikihow.com suggests mowing at half the speed you normally do, or "plan on going over areas several times."

5. Cut Your Yard Strips In Half



Normally when we cut grass, we want to use the full width of cutting blade, making our cutting rows right next to each other to get it done.

When you're cutting wet grass, you want to cut that in half.

From wikihow.com -

"After mowing your first row, move only half an interval away, such that your lawn mower will be going over a row composed of half-cut and half-uncut grass."

6. Mow In Multiple Directions

When grass is wet it's heavier, and that causes it to lie down. That makes it tough to get a good cut if you're mowing in uniform directions, or mowing in the same pattern you always do.

It may take a little longer, but when cutting wet grass you should mow in both horizontal and vertical directions for the best cut.

7. Don't Use Your Mower's Mulching Bag Or Feature

If you normally use your lawnmower's bag and mulching feature, don't use those with wet grass.

The wet grass will make a huge mess and cause issues if you do.

Instead, switch to using the mower's side discharge, then rake away the grass clippings from your lawn later.

Good luck, and you can get more tips over at wikihow.com.