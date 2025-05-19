Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - As Spring turns into Summer in South Louisiana, we're all getting back into the yard and getting it back into shape.

As you'll notice, you'll have to deal with weeds and unwanted grass growing in places you don't want like sidewalk and driveway cracks.

Sure, there are numerous weed and grass-killing sprays available, but if you live in Louisiana, there's a good chance you have something in your pantry right now that will kill all of the unwanted grass, weeds, and clover in your yard really quickly.

I can't believe I haven't thought of this sooner.

Weeds And Clover Growing On Driveway

DIY Weed Killer

When it comes to getting the yard back to looking tip-top, killing unsightly weeds from around our sideways and driveways is a must.

These days, many people are looking to avoid harmful chemicals found in store-bought weed killers for safety and health concerns.

People also look to DIY solutions for killing weeds and grass around their homes for safety reasons as well. Homemade weed killers are often seen as less hazardous for households with children or animals.

Making your own weedkiller solution is also cost-effective, as you can use things like salt and vinegar that you already have on hand.

However, there's one thing we do and have readily available in South Louisiana that most of the Country doesn't, and it could be the best Louisiana Cajun DIY weed-killing hack you may haven't thought of.

Grass Killed By Crawfish Boil Water

The other day we were lucky enough to have a crawfish boil here at the studios.

They were delicious.

After the boil was over, we took the water from the crawfish pot and dumped it down a drain we have on the side of the studio.

When I got to work this morning I noticed the grass around the drain was dead, and that's when it hit me.

Crawfish boil is a great DIY weedkiller.

Photo Of A Crawfish Boil

It's not just Spring and Summer in South Louisiana, it's crawfish season.

Pots all across Louisiana are cooking up delicious crawfish as we dip them in amazingly seasoned boiling water. Well, that water full of crawfish boil, salt, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, and more can also serve as the perfect thing to kill unwanted weeds and grass around your property.

Where to pour out the water after the crawfish boil is always the last important decision to be made once the boil is over.

One of the reasons why it's an important decision is of course, you guessed it, it's going to kill the grass. What if you used to kill the grass you actually want to kill?

Why not bottle it up and pour or spray it where you need to kill some grass, weeds, or clover?

All of the salt and cayenne pepper in the water will make short work of the unsightly weeds and clover growing through the cracks in your driveway and sidewalk.

Grass Growing Through Sidewalk Crack

Even if you're not having a crawfish boil, you can grab a bag and boil it up on your stove to use to kill the unwanted grass and weeds around your home.

If you're in a situation where you can just dump the hot crawfish water on a patch of unwanted grass, all the better. Also, the salt in the crawfish boil can also contribute to weed control, as it can dry out the soil and prevent weed growth.

I'm not completely sure the water needs to be super hot because when we poured the crawfish boil water down the drain here at the station, it was just warm at that point.

Although, having the water hot certainly helps.

Do you use your leftover crawfish boil water for weed control? If so, let us know!