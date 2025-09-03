4 Texas Cities Top List of Most Expensive Lawn Care in America

Texas (KPEL-FM) - When it comes to keep our lawns looking great, it can be a love-hate relationship.

We all want our yards to look great, but sometimes we get so busy with everything else in our daily lives we simply run out of time to just cut the grass.

Then, there are the times we just don't want to do it.

Whatever the case may be, at some point we may look to hire a lawn care company to help us keep our HOA off of our backs.

Unfortunately, for Texans, the price of hiring a lawn care company isn't cheap.

As a matter of fact, according to a new report, there are 4 Texas cities that rank as the most expensive for lawn care in America.

Lawn Care Costs In Texas

The gang over at lawnlove.com have taken a look at lawn care costs around America to see how much, or how little, people are paying for professional lawn care.

It looks like bigger cities seemingly pay less for lawn care due to competition keeping costs lower.

It's the smaller cities and towns around the U.S. where you'll find the highest costs.

From lawnlove.com -

On average, urban U.S. households spend 0.56% of their annual household income on professional lawn and gardening services. Annual spending ranges from $272.64 in Flint, Michigan (No. 366) to $1,597.24 in Newton, Massachusetts (No. 159), with a national average of $621.56.

In Texas, it's the smaller cities that shelling out the most money for professional lawn care.

Actually, Texas lands 4 cities on the list of the most expensive for lawn care.

Here's the top 10 from lawnlove.com -

1. Conroe, Texas

2. Melbourne, Florida

3. Georgetown, Texas

4. Suffolk, Virginia

5. Mountain View, California

6. Apple Valley, California

7. New Braunfels, Texas

8. Homestead, Florida

9. North Port, Florida

10. Baytown, Texas

You can read more at lawnlove.com.