Along with fun in the sun, backyard BBQs, and spending more time outdoors comes yard work.

Before you simply blow those fresh grass clippings into the street, you might want to think again.

Is it illegal in Texas to blow grass and leaves into the street?

Is It Illegal To Blow Grass Clippings Into The Street In Texas?

With the sweltering Texas Summer heat, the last thing you want after cutting the grass and edging your yard is more yard work.

All you want to do is put up the yard equipment, take a shower, and then sip on an ice cold beer as you survey the lawn and bask in what a great job you've done cutting your grass.

The last thing you want to do is spend even more time in the heat sweeping up all of the grass clippings and bagging it all up.

You just want to be done.

Certainly you'll be tempted to just fire up the blower and push all of the grass clippings off of your driveway and sidewalk and into the street.

But, are you breaking Texas law if you do?

Before you grab your leaf blower to quickly blow grass clippings into the street, think twice.

Across most of Texas, it is in fact illegal to blow your grass clippings into the street.

Blowing grass clippings into the street creates quite a few problems, and it could cost you $2,000.

From nctcog.org -

"Individuals, companies, and/or property owners that directly or indirectly cause

yard waste to end up in the storm drain can be subject to fines up to $2000!

When used to blow grass clippings and leaves into the street or storm

drain, it is a violation of City Code."

Blowing grass clippings into the street can cause clog storm drains and cause flooding and cause hazards for drivers, especially motorcyclists and bicyclists.

It's definitely tempting to just quickly blow your yard waste into the street after hours of yard work in the Texas heat, but doing so can cause major problems for your neighborhood and your wallet.

Take the extra time to sweep it all up into lawn bags and help keep Texas roads clean, and safe.