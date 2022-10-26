Increased Risk of Grass Fires in the Area, Scott Fire Chief Warns

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A mix of torrential rains in August and a dry autumn have created the perfect conditions for grass fires throughout Acadiana, and one local fire chief is speaking out.

Chad Sonnier, Chief of Scott Fire Department, is warning citizens to be careful in these dry conditions as most wild brush has grown to record heights.

The heavy rains south Louisiana saw toward the end of the summer, coupled with what Sonnier calls the "recent dry, windy weather" has dried out all that brush, "creating the perfect recipe for an increased risk of grass fires."

Scott Fire Department Truck Credit: KATC loading...

"Like other departments across Acadiana," Sonnier said, "Scott Fire Department has observed a significant increase in grass fires in the past few weeks. Although grass fires may not appear overly dangerous, they are unpredictable, produce a lot of smoke and spread quickly."

The fires, he says, are capable of "destroying homes, crops and livelihoods if not brought under control in a timely matter."

"According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), when the conditions are right, grass fires can travel up to 15 miles per hour and pulse even faster over short distances."

One such grass fire, which happened recently in the area, left a victim with second-degree burns while he attempted to stop a small grass fire on his own property, Sonnier explained.

Those fires not only hurt people and property, but they can spread fire department resources thin.

How Long Does Produce Last