You know what they say...ignorance is not an excuse for breaking the law.

Taking a look at some of the strangest, weirdest laws officially on the books in Texas, you could be breaking some odd law and not even realize it.

Let's a take a look at "8 of the Strangest Laws in Texas" before you accidentally become legally married to someone without meaning to...

Laws can, and do vary State to State.

As unique of a State as Texas is, you'll find some crazy laws on the books that you'll only find in The Lone Star State.

Obviously, things like murder, theft, assault, and more are universally illegal no matter what State you're in, there are some lesser quirky laws on the books around the U.S. that are, well...downright strange and hilarious.

These Texas laws were put on the books because at some point, these things were deemed troublesome enough to do so.

We took a look at some of the strangest laws listed for each State over at forestgrove.pgusd.org and some pretty wild ones.

In Utah, it's illegal to not drink milk.

In Dyersburg, Tennessee it's illegal for a woman to call a man for a date.

In Fountain Inn, South Carolina horses must wear pants at all times.

So, what crazy, strange laws does Texas still have on the books?

Via forestgrove.pgusd.org -

1. A city ordinance states that a person cannot go barefoot without first obtaining a special five-dollar permit.

2. A recently passed anti-crime law requires criminals to give their victims 24 hours’ notice, either orally or in writing, and to explain the nature of the crime to be committed.

3. Borger, Texas: It is against the law to throw confetti, rubber balls, feather dusters, whips or quirts (riding crop), and explosive firecrackers of any kind.

4. You can be legally married by publicly introducing a person as your husband or wife 3 times.

5. Clarendon, Texas: It is illegal to dust any public building with a feather duster.

6. Mesquite, Texas: It is illegal for kids to have unusual haircuts.

7. It is illegal to milk another person's cow.

8. You are unable to tuck your pants into one boot

unless you own ten or more cattle.

9. In some Texas cities, you need permission to walk barefoot.

