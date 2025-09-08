(Morse, Louisiana) - A village in South Louisiana is addressing grass trimmings blown into the roadways, and now those who blow grass on public roadways will be fined.

KLFY News 10 reports that the small village in Acadia Parish is addressing a common issue across Acadiana: grass trimmings blown onto the road.

For starters, anytime someone blows grass on the road after mowing their lawn, it's ugly and inconsiderate.

Then, there's the hazard that the trimmings or clippings cause while in the roadway. Often found under the grass trimmings that are on the road is moisture. Well, that becomes a hazard for those on bikes and motorcycles, and that is why the village of Morse will be enforcing the ordinance that outlaws grass trimming on roads.

According to the chief of Police in Morse, people on bikes have fallen due to grass trimmings being blown onto the road. As a result, those in Morse who blow grass onto the streets will now be fined.

Police Chief Barton Kibodeaux tells News 10 that the first fine for blowing grass on the roads will be $50, and the penalties will only increase for secondary violations.

Something else about grass trimmings in the road: not only do they pose a danger to those on bikes, but they can also impede drainage, which is a considerable concern for many in South Louisiana.

I hope that other villages, towns, and cities adopt what is being done in Morse. It is time to address a major eyesore in our communities, and it is time to put an end to just blowing grass on the roads.

If other municipalities decide to address grass on the roads in their communities, we will share that information here and on this station's mobile app.

Here's a good video explaining the dangers of loose grass on the roads.