(KPEL) - None of us want to unintentionally be breaking the law. Well, you possibly could be without even realizing it.

There are numerous things that are illegal in the State of Texas to throw away.

Let's take a look at 5 of the most common things being tossed in the trash Texas that are actually illegal to throw away.

Things Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

You don't want to mess with Texas, so you do your best to keep trash where it belongs...in the trash.

Well, not everything is legal to throw away in The Lone Star State.

You already know it's against the law to throw away things like paint, motor oil, and tires, but there are a few items you might not realize are also illegal to toss in the trash in Texas.

Doing so might not land you in jail, but in some extreme cases it could.

However, it can absolutely earn you some serious fines if you're found in violation.

1. Old Appliances - Nope, you can't toss old appliances in the trash. Air fryers, toasters, microwaves and other appliances of the like are illegal to try and sneak into your trash bin.

Many Texas cities have electronics recycling programs that accept small appliances free of charge.

2. Grass Clippings - I'm going to be honest. I have been guilty of doing this in the past before I realized it was against the law.

Texas law states that “yard waste” is defined as leaves, grass clippings, yard and garden debris, and brush.

Most cities in Texas collect yard trimmings separately from regular trash, so just bag up what you have and place it on the curb next to your trash bins, not in your trash bins.

3. Batteries - This one is a big no no when it comes to rechargeable batteries and car batteries can never, and should never be thrown in with the garbage.

When the compactor on the garbage truck compacts the trash, these batteries can and will explode.

It is OK however to throw away most regular, single use batteries used for TV remotes and things like that.

4. Fluorescent Light Bulbs - Fluorescent light bulbs contain mercury, a highly toxic substance.

Most Texas cities offer free drop-off of fluorescent bulbs through HHW collection programs.

5. Hazardous Waste - This should be obvious, but it bears repeating. It is illegal in Texas to throw things like gas, pesticides, motor oil, oil or other harmful waste into the trash or dumpster.

