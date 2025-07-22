Texas Woman Tragically Dies of Brain-Eating Amoeba

(KPEL-FM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Texas woman has tragically died from an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba.

How she contracted the deadly brain-eating amoeba is a serious, cautionary tale the public should be very aware of.

What Is A Brain Eating Amoeba?

According to Wikipedia, Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, is a species of the genus Naegleria.

The brain-eating amoeba feeds on bacteria and causes a rare, but always fatal brain infection.

Found naturally in warm freshwater like lakes, rivers, hot springs, and even poorly maintained swimming pools or tap water, this amoeba isn't harmful if swallowed, only dangerous when water containing the amoeba enters the nose.

When the brain-eating amoeba reaches the brain through the nasal cavity, it causes a rare infection called Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, or "PAM" that fatally destroys brain tissue.

Texas Woman Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba

A Texas woman has tragically died of a brain-eating amoeba after using a tap water with a nasal cleansing devise.

From cbsnews.com -

The previously healthy 71-year-old developed severe symptoms, including fever, headache and altered mental status, within four days after using the nasal irrigation device. The tap water she used for the sinus rinse came from an RV's water system at a campground in Texas, according to the case report.

It's important to know that PAM also thrives in warm freshwater lakes, hot springs, and lakes.

The CDC strongly recommends pinching your nose or wearing a nose clip when jumping into or diving into fresh water.

