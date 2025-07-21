Officials Warn Texans About Dangerous Toxic Toads

(KPEL-FM) - Wildlife officials are waning residents throughout Texas, especially Southern Texas, about the toxic can toad and the dangers these toads can pose to both humans and pets.

Cane Toad Wikipedia Via Bare Foot Billy loading...

What Are Cane Toads?

Cane toads, sometimes called buffalo toads, are more commonly found during rainy seasons and around bodies of water like lakes and ponds.

The cane toad is actually the largest toad found in North America.

According to tpwmagazine.com adult cane toads average about 4-6 inches in length, but can grow up to 9 inches.

READ MORE: Louisiana and Parts of Texas Under Federal Fire Ant Quarantine

After being introduced into America by way of Florida in the 1930s, cane toads eventually made their way into South Texas.

They were introduced as a way to help control pests in sugarcane crops but quickly spread throughout Florida and some Southern states, including Texas.

Cane Toad Poison YouTube Via @thereptilezootv loading...

Are Cane Toads Dangerous?

Yes, cane toads are dangerous, especially to pets and native wildlife

Cane frogs produce bufotoxin, a potent toxin secreted from behind their eyes.

In humans, the bufotoxin causes severe irritation to skin and eyes

However, the danger posed pets like cats, dogs, and wildlife is much more serious.

READ MORE: The 6 Most Dangerous, Wanted Fugitives in Texas

A cane frog's bufotoxin can kill dogs, cats, and other predators quickly.

From thecooldown.com -

Animals that eat, bite, or even lick living or dead cane toads can become sick and die in as little as 15 minutes. The toads' eggs also contain bufotoxin.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, there's no test available to know for sure if you or your pet has come in contact with a cane frog's toxin.

Poisonous Cane Frog YouTube Via @BirdTVNorthCarolina loading...

What to Do if You Encounter a Cane Frog

Don’t touch them with bare hands. Use gloves or a shovel if removal is necessary to remove them.

Keep pets away. Train pets to avoid them if they live in cane toad territory.

If a pet is exposed, rinse its mouth with water and seek emergency veterinary care.

So what can you can do to try and keep your yard safe for you and your pets?

From fox13.com -

"Keep your spaces, your backyards very well-lit so that you can see them at night and try to keep everything clear, any long weeds you have in the yard, they like to hide there sometimes."

Read more at thecooldown.com and tpwmagazine.com.