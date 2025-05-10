LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Driving in Lafayette is a bit like trying to navigate a maze with a blindfold on. Between the roundabouts popping up all over the parish, the unexpected stops, construction work in town, and our unpredictable weather, it’s easy to see why so many drivers make the same mistakes over and over again.

Whether you’re a lifelong local or new to town, here are five things that Lafayette drivers keep getting wrong – and how to do it right.

1. Misusing Roundabouts

The Misconception: Treating roundabouts like four-way stops.

Why It’s Wrong: In places like Youngsville, which has become the land of roundabouts, they are supposed to keep traffic moving, not grind it to a halt. But too many drivers either stop when they shouldn’t or barrel through without yielding.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the rule is simple – yield to traffic already in the roundabout and keep moving. If you miss your exit, just go around again. No sudden stops. No panic.

2. Confusion at Four-Way Stops

The Misconception: Whoever gets there first goes first. End of story.

Why It’s Wrong: Not quite. If two cars show up at the same time, the driver on the left yields to the one on the right. But here’s where things get dicey – if someone waves you through, that doesn’t mean everyone else agrees.

Sure, some of the fine people of Lafayette are just friendly like that, but it's not always the case. The Louisiana Right-of-Way Rules spell it out, but it’s still a mess at most intersections. Just take a beat, make eye contact, and don’t assume everyone’s playing by the same rules.

3. Speed Limits – Not Just a Suggestion

The Misconception: If the weather’s good, the speed limit is just a suggestion.

Why It’s Wrong: It’s not just about the number on the sign – it’s about the road conditions too. In Lafayette, sudden downpours and fog can turn a smooth ride into a skid hazard. And don't get us started on how much of a mess the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge can turn into on a rainy or foggy morning.

Louisiana law is clear: obey the posted speed limit, but adjust as needed. You can read the full Louisiana Speed Limit Laws, but the bottom line? You’re not the only one on the road, so keep it under control.

4. Using High Beams in Foggy Conditions

The Misconception: High beams help you see better in fog.

Why It’s Wrong: Actually, it does the exact opposite. If you don't believe us, try driving down I-49 South in the early hours of the morning when it's foggy out. High beams can bounce off fog and blind you (and everyone else on the road).

Instead, use low beams or fog lights to cut through the mist without causing a glare. Check out the Louisiana Fog Lamp Regulations to get the lowdown on what’s legal and what’s not.

5. Driving with Hazard Lights in Heavy Rain

The Misconception: Turn on the hazards when it’s raining cats and dogs.

Why It’s Wrong: It’s illegal to drive with hazard lights on unless your car is stopped or you’re dealing with a specific hazard. We've written about this before, but it bears repeating.

Louisiana State Police say it only confuses other drivers and makes it harder to tell when you’re actually braking. "Hazard lights (flashers) should only be used if your vehicle is disabled in the roadway or on the shoulder," LSP said in a message on social media. "There is no need to use your flashers while driving in the rain. It is actually against the law."

Drive Safe, Lafayette

Driving in Lafayette is a contact sport – and I’m not talking about bumper cars. If you want to keep yourself (and everyone else) safe, follow the rules and quit guessing. Let’s keep Lafayette’s roads a little less chaotic.

