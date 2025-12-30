A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation after a rider was killed Tuesday morning along the I-49 service road in Lafayette. The crash happened on the frontage road in front of Hub City Ford, an area that has seen serious accidents in the past.

UPDATE:

Lafayette Police have identified the man killed in a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on the I-49 service road in Lafayette. Authorities say 53-year-old Christopher Fontenot of Lafayette died following the collision

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the scene around 9:38 a.m. on the 2900 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway. Investigators say the collision involved a motorcycle and a tow truck and ultimately proved fatal for the rider.

What police say happened

Preliminary information indicates the motorcycle was traveling southbound on the frontage road while the tow truck was traveling northbound and attempted to make a left turn into a private parking lot. During that maneuver, the motorcycle struck the vehicle being towed by the truck.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to be ejected. The rider was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. Police say the identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Eyewitness accounts from the scene

Eyewitnesses report seeing the motorcyclist riding along the service road moments before the crash. Several people in the area described the scene as "chaotic" and "scary" in the immediate aftermath, with first responders quickly arriving to assist.

A familiar and dangerous stretch of road

This crash marks at least the second fatal motorcycle accident in nearly the same location. A previous deadly motorcycle crash occurred along this stretch of the service road in December 2022.

Police say the investigation remains active, and additional details will be released as they become available.