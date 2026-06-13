Massive Fentanyl Seizure in Lafayette Leads to Four Arrests
(Lafayette, LA) - Lafayette Parish Sheriff's officials say two people were arrested during a traffic stop Thursday night after more than 7 pounds of fentanyl were confiscated in a drug bust. Two more arrests connected to the same case were later made at a separate address.
According to the Lafayette Sheriff's Office, an ongoing investigation into drug activity ended up netting the arrests after the vehicle the suspects were in was pulled over on a traffic stop in the 1100 block of University Avenue.
Traffic Stop by Lafayette Parish Narcotics Agents Launches Major Drug Investigation
As the agents were speaking with people in the car, they noted there was drug paraphernalia along with $55,000.
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Two people, 31-year-old Jonathan Torres and 37-year-old Anthony Caro, were arrested on the scene.
Both men were arrested on the following charges:
- Distribution of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- Prohibited Acts
Lafayette Parish Narcotics Agents Seize 7.7 Pounds of Fentanyl
Narcotics agents then executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of University, and they discovered 7.7 pounds of Fentanyl and $5,000. There, they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Robicheaux and 42-year-old Leon Boutte.
Each of these men was charged with the following:
- Distribution of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's officials say the investigation is ongoing.
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