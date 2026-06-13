(Lafayette, LA) - Lafayette Parish Sheriff's officials say two people were arrested during a traffic stop Thursday night after more than 7 pounds of fentanyl were confiscated in a drug bust. Two more arrests connected to the same case were later made at a separate address.

According to the Lafayette Sheriff's Office, an ongoing investigation into drug activity ended up netting the arrests after the vehicle the suspects were in was pulled over on a traffic stop in the 1100 block of University Avenue.

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Traffic Stop by Lafayette Parish Narcotics Agents Launches Major Drug Investigation

As the agents were speaking with people in the car, they noted there was drug paraphernalia along with $55,000.

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Two people, 31-year-old Jonathan Torres and 37-year-old Anthony Caro, were arrested on the scene.

Both men were arrested on the following charges:

Distribution of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Prohibited Acts

Lafayette Parish Narcotics Agents Seize 7.7 Pounds of Fentanyl

Narcotics agents then executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of University, and they discovered 7.7 pounds of Fentanyl and $5,000. There, they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Robicheaux and 42-year-old Leon Boutte.

Each of these men was charged with the following:

Distribution of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's officials say the investigation is ongoing.