OBERLIN, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly house fire in Oberlin that claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.

What Happened in the Oberlin House Fire

The fire was reported around 2:51 a.m. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, in the 600 block of West 8th Street. The Allen Parish Fire Department responded to the scene, where one man was found dead. A 35-year-old woman was able to escape the home.

What Investigators Have Learned So Far

State Fire Marshal investigators say the residence did not have a working smoke alarm at the time of the fire. The cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation.

Officials say the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms.

Why Smoke Alarms Save Lives

“Fire-related deaths are always devastating, and many are preventable,” said DPS Principal Assistant and State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams. “Working smoke alarms give families the early warning they need to escape safely.”

How to Get a Free Smoke Alarm in Louisiana

Through the State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-A-Life program, free smoke alarms and installation are available to Louisiana residents.

More information on fire safety or how to request a free smoke alarm can be found at lasfm.org or by contacting a local fire department.