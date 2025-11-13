LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Multiple Lafayette fire trucks responded to a house fire in the 600 block of W. Broussard Road fire yesterday afternoon, but thankfully, no major injuries were reported.

Firefighters Arrive Within Minutes

The fire was reported around 2:06 pm on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. A 911 caller initially reported that several people were possibly still in the dwelling. Firefighters arrived within five minutes of the call and began search efforts.

Family Escapes as Flames Spread

Thankfully, all three occupants were able to escape without serious injuries. One of the occupants was evaluated by Acadian Ambulance on the scene.

The fire had quickly spread to the attic and vented through the roof. Firefighters from Lafayette and nearby volunteer departments battled the blaze for approximately 20 minutes before getting it under control.

Damage to Neighboring Home

The dwelling sustained heavy damage. The home next door also sustained minor damage from the intense heat.

What Sparked the Lafayette Fire?

During the investigation, officials learned that the owner noticed the smoke entering the home from a sitting area outside the dwelling. The fire then spread quickly throughout the house filling it with smoke. She alerted her daughter and grandson of the fire and they all exited the dwelling.

Fire officials continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire.