(UPDATE: JAN. 9, 2026, 11:00 A.M.) -- The body of the missing pilot has been recovered from the Thursday, Jan. 8th plane crash in Southeast Texas, according to authorities.

The body of the pilot was recovered just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 9, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said. The identity of the deceased pilot has not been made public at this time.

SABINE PASS, Tx. (KPEL-FM) - One person is dead following a small plane crash just across the Louisiana-Texas line near Sabine Pass in Southeast Texas.

Details of the Knight Lake Plane Crash

Around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 8, 2026, authorities learned of a single-engine plane crash near Knight Lake, which is just west of Sabine Pass.

Agencies Responding to the Crash Scene

Initially, several agencies responded to the crash, including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens, and the United States Coast Guard. They worked the scene and the area looking for victims.

However, later in the day, the search turned from a rescue to finding and recovering the victim's body. That search ended at some point yesterday due to darkness and tough conditions, and the search was to resume on Friday morning.

The plane has been reported as a 1993 Beechcraft A36 Bonanza based in Jennings, Louisiana. The plane is described as a "high-performance, single-engine, six-seat general aviation airplane known for its speed, comfort, and build quality."

Flight Path and Aircraft Information

According to FlightRadar24, the plane departed from Thibodaux, Louisiana, yesterday morning for Jennings. Then the plane took off from the Jennings airport at 1:52 p.m. yesterday and was bound for Galveston Scholes International Airport in Galveston County.

It crashed at 3:04 p.m., according to Flight Radar 24, which tracked the plane's final moves.

The plane crossed from Louisiana into Texas, over the ship channel, still maintaining an altitude of 6,000 feet. The plan turned and then lost altitude, crashing between Salt Lake and Knight Lake.

We'll update this story when new information becomes available.