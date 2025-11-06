CHURCH POINT, La. (KPEL-FM) - An Opelousas woman died in a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish on Wednesday morning.

Crash Happened Wednesday Morning on LA 754

Shortly after 7:00 am on November 5, 2025, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA 754 near Jessie Richard Road in Church Point.

Victim Identified as 52-Year-Old Opelousas Woman

The crash claimed the life of Sonya McClendon, 52, of Opelousas.

Driver Crossed Center Line, Hitting Truck Head-On

According to authorities, McClendon was driving west on LA 754, and at the same time, a Ford F-150 was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, McClendon crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on.

McClendon was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Toxicology samples from both drivers were submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Seat Belt Safety Reminder from State Police

Louisiana State Police Troop I sends the following reminder to drivers:

"While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during crashes."