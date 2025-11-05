LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - According to tradition, especially among members of the U.S. military and Boy Scouts, there are three things are said to be hidden inside the gold ball, called the “truck”, at the top of a flagpole.

The three items rumored to be hidden inside of the ball at the top of a flagpole are said to protect or destroy an American flag if it were to ever fell into enemy hands.

But, is it true that these three items are actually hidden inside the top of flagpoles?

Here's what we found out...

Flagpole Unsplash Via Caleb Walley loading...

The Origin of the Flagpole Legend

For decades, a popular legend has claimed that three items are secretly stored inside: a razor blade, a match, and a bullet. According to the story, these items were meant to protect or destroy the flag if it ever fell into enemy hands.

From gettysburgflag.com -

In order to protect the sacred Stars & Stripes from falling into the wrong hands, a brave soldier must use the items hidden inside the gold ball on top of the flagpole to defend Old Glory to the death, or provide her with a proper burial.

Get our free mobile app

The legend likely originated during World War II, spreading through U.S. military bases, ROTC programs, and even Boy Scout troops. Drill instructors and leaders would tell recruits that the flagpole’s gold “truck” contained these emergency items as a symbolic lesson in flag respect and patriotism.

READ MORE: Watch 4 People Commit the Worst Gumbo Atrocities You’ll Ever See

Over time, this story became a widely repeated and believed story of American folklore.

But is it true?

American Flag Unsplash Via Andrew Hampton loading...

What’s Really Inside A Flagpole Truck?

What’s actually inside a flagpole truck? In reality, the gold ball at the top, known as the truck, is usually hollow only to house the mechanical pulley system used to raise and lower the flag.

Some trucks may contain wiring for lights, but they do not contain a razor, match, or bullet. The legend persists because it emphasizes values like readiness, respect, and defense, which are central to U.S. flag etiquette.

READ MORE: Five Undeniable Reasons to Marry a Cajun Man

Today, the story remains a fun and curious part of American culture. While the items are symbolic, the real lesson is clear: the flag deserves honor, protection, and respect.

Next time you see a flag flying high, you can impress friends with the story behind the flagpole, legend versus reality.