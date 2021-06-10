‘Patriot Tour’ Makes a Stop at Cajun Harley Davidson in Scott

Acadiana citizens are feeling extra patriotic this week, as a huge American flag that is making its way across the USA, has made a brief stop in our beautiful area. If you have driven down I-10, or anywhere near Scott, you've probably seen the flag at Cajun Harley Davidson on the frontage road. It's pretty hard to miss.

The 'Patriot Tour' is traveling across the country and making 110 stops with the huge flag, generating American pride at each location. According to the website of their group, Nation of Patriots they are a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization, and their goal is "to promote the awareness of, and financially support the physical, emotional, and economic misfortune that our disabled veterans and their families are living with today and every day." The flag is accompanied by motorcycles, and at each stop it is handed off to the next "bearers of the torch" to travel to another destination.

The flag arrived at Cajun Harley Davidson on Wednesday, June 9th, and will next be seen in Baton Rouge at Baton Rouge Harley Davidson today and Friday. The tour kicked off on May 13 in Las Vegas, and will end up back in Vegas on September 11th. Stops this week in Louisiana have also included Alexandria Slidell.

Cajun Harley Davidson spokesperson Shannon Wilkerson told KATC "The coordination and the progress that is made for this event to take place throughout the entire country. That is a big undertaking to make sure that it travels smoothly because this happens rain or shine. You got bad weather, the flag stays on course." The tour also made a stop in Scott several years ago with country music star Brantly Gilbert. God Bless America, y'all!