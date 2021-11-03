Cajun Harley-Davidson in Scott is hosting a fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

As you know, a good number of kids from the Acadiana area have benefitted from the services of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, all for free. It is events like these that help to keep the hospital's services free to kids with cancer and their families.

The ride will take place on November 20, 2021, at Cajun Harley-Davidson, 724 I-10 South Frontage Road in Scott. The beauty of this ride is the fact that you don't have to have a motorcycle to participate: there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the event for everyone.

Have a hot rod or a Jeep? Well, you're eligible for the ride. Have a vehicle that often gets mistaken for a hot rod? You're probably eligible, too!

And even if you DON'T have a vehicle at all, you can still help out by participating in the auction, the raffle, and y coming by to do some shopping with the vendors and grab a bite to eat.

When it comes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, every dollar counts.

If you do want to sign up for the ride, registration opens at 8 am, and vehicles roll out at 10 am.

For details on the ride or for vendor information, contact Cajun Harley-Davidson at 337-289-3030.

