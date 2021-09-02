St. Tammany Parish Deputies Fold American Flag Found on Fence in Old Mandeville After Ida

Two St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies are being praised after being spotted folding an American flag damaged from Hurricane Ida. Someone snapped the photo while taking pictures of Ida's damage and the recovery process.

St. Tammany Parish Government St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Officers properly handling our flag! Florida Blvd across from Lamarque Street! Brings a tear to my eye! Well done gentlemen!!! -Facebook user Shane C Mutter

The two proud American deputies noticed the flag while driving around Old Mandeville. They saw the flag on a chain-link fence near Florida Blvd. across from Lamarque St. Both got out of their police vehicle, rescued the flag and folded it properly.

Facebook User Shane Mutter

A grand gesture of respect to America during a very difficult time for southeast Louisiana.

Even among the rubble of a major Hurricane, we must not lose sight of what it means to be an American. Thank you to the person who took the time to capture this moment of American pride and thank you to those who brought this post to our attention. -St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office