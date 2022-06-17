Louisiana Contractor Arrested After Camera Found in Hurricane Victim’s Bathroom

A South Louisiana contractor has been arrested after a camera was found in a bathroom vent in a home where he was hired to repair damage from Hurricane Ida.

Louisiana Contractor Chase Cheramie Facebook Via crimestoppersbr loading...

Louisiana Contractor Arrested For Video Voyeurism

Contractor Chase Cheramie, 37, of Galliano was arrested Thursday, June 16, 2022, by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office on charges of three counts of Video Voyeurism for allegedly placing a camera inside a bathroom vent of a home he was hired to repair damage from Hurricane Ida.

According to ABC News, when initially confronted by law enforcement, Cheramie denied the accusations as well as denied knowing anything about the camera.

However, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office reports that "the camera's memory card held images of him installing it."

Cheramie turned himself in to authorities this past Thursday (06/16/22).

ABC News reports that "when the camera was found last week at the home in Larose, La, a red light indicated it might still be recording."

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who hired Cheramie to perform work in their residence or business to be on the lookout for similar devices or anything suspicious.

Read more at ABCNews.com.