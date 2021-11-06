The big hurricane relief concert at the Cajundome known as Ragin' Country Crawl is set for this Sunday, November 7 and we can't wait for the party.

The star-studded lineup features Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Colt Ford, and Dee Jay Silver.

Ragin' Country Crawl

We sure hope you make plans to be in the crowd as we help raise funds for the hurricane-ravaged areas of Louisiana that still need our help.

To help you plan for the evening, we've put together some information regarding just about everything you need to know before you head out to the show.

When do doors open and when does it start?

Doors open at 3:30 pm and the music starts at 5:00 pm. If you'd like to grab a drink before the show, make sure you visit The Table Room at the Cajundome, which is located just to the left of the entrance doors.

Are tickets still available?

Yes! Great seats are still available and start at only $25 (plus fees). Tickets can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office or through Ticketmaster.com.

VIP Packages, Audi Lafayette VIP Club and Private Suite Rentals are all still available. Details about each of those packages can be found at Cajundome.com.

What is the Cajundome's Clear Bag Policy?

Each ticket holder, including children, may carry one approved clear bag, such as a one-gallon clear storage bag or clear purse no larger than 12" x 12" x 6". The following bags will be permitted inside the Cajundome but are subject to search:

Gallon size clear plastic storage bag.

Clear bag equal to or smaller than 12" x 12" x 6".

A clutch or purse smaller than 6.5" x 4.5".

Equipment bag for necessary medical items.

Diaper bag for age-appropriate children accompanied by an adult.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: large purses, duffle bags, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, mesh bags, or any bag larger than the permissible sizes mentioned above. Tinted or printed-pattern plastic bags are not clear, so they will not be permitted.

What are the COVID-19 entry policies?

Face coverings. Recommended while indoors but not required.

Fans are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative test at this time.

Please practice proper sanitization and handwashing practices, and maintain a 6-foot social distance when possible in common or lobby areas.

We sure hope you open up your wallets and buy a ticket for this show. It's all to help Louisiana hurricane vicitims.

The following charities will receive the proceeds:

IdaRecovery.org

Volunteer Louisiana

Terrebonne General Employee Relief Fund

Baton Rouge Area Foundation

Louisiana’s River Parishes Hospitality Workers Support Fund

Louisiana’s River Parishes Recovery and Assistance Fund