Meet the Lafayette Parish Teacher Award Winners Announced During Ragin Cajuns Basketball Game

Facebook via United Way of Acadiana

Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The United Way of Acadiana announced the four Lafayette Teacher Award winners during the final University of Louisiana Men's Basketball game of the season at the Cajundome.

The Ragin Cajuns played on Friday, March 1st and defeated Southern Miss 77 to 61. They weren't the only winners in the Cajundome that night.

Each year, Lafayette is invited to nominate outstanding educators who have made a real difference in the lives of their students. More than 5,000 nominations were received for 2,000 teachers, and 16 were selected as finalists in four categories:

  • Elementary school
  • Middle school
  • High school
  • Inspirational

The nominations written by students, parents, and the community are heartfelt and illustrate the dedication of each of these educators. Lafayette Parish children are fortunate to have a plethora of passionate people who are teaching them both necessary skills and how to be productive citizens.

Educators are entrusted with our most valuable resource. It's often a thankless job and is truly a calling because they aren't in it for the money. You can see how Lafayette Parish measures up to other parishes in Louisiana in the list below the photos.

In past years, the United Way and its predecessor who facilitated the awards would host a red carpet gala at the Heymann Center in Lafayette.

They decided to change it up this year by announcing the winners during a UL basketball game.

Teachers in Lafayette Parish still entered the Cajundome via the red carpet amid cheers from fans and volunteers. The 16 finalists were introduced and the winners named during half time.

The winning teacher in each category received a cash prize thanks to Meritus Credit Union.

United Way of Acadiana wishes to thank everyone who helped make this year’s Lafayette Teacher Awards a success including the presenting sponsor Love Our Schools.

Congratulations to the Teacher Award Winners!

Elementary School

Hannah Briggs of J. Wallace James Elementary School

Middle School 

Garrison Turner of L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy

High School

Melanie Lowry of Lafayette High School

Inspirational

Asia Freeman of Lerosen Preparatory School

