Country superstar Jason Aldean has announced his 2022 "Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour" and a stop in Lafayette is on the calendar.

Aldean will be playing the Cajundome on Friday, September 23, 2022 along with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Cajundome Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

However, we've got an exclusive 97.3 The Dawg pre-sale code that we'll hook you up with soon through our app. This code will allow you to purchase your tickets on Thursday, February 17 at 10:00 am.

You may recall that Jason Aldean played the Cajundome not that long ago. His last show here was part of his "We Back Tour" with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green back on March 5, 2020.

That was basically the week before most concert touring shuddered due to the pandemic.

You also may recall that Gabby Barrett was last in Lafayette in January of 2020 as she played 97.3 The Dawg's 2nd Annual Holiday Hangover Show along with Matt Stell and Riley Green.

Of course, Jason Aldean has been one of country music's biggest names since breaking out in 2005.

Just last week he received three ACM Awards nominations for his duet with Carrie Underwood called "If I Didn't Love You." The song is up for Single of the Year, Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

