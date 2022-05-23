Travis Tritt Replacing Gabby Barrett at Jason Aldean’s Cajundome Concert

Jason Aldean is bringing his Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Cajundome in Lafayette on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Several special guests are performing on different dates across the tour. The Cajundome show was originally slated to feature Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

We have just learned that there has been a change to the line-up.

Gabby Barrett is out and country great Travis Tritt is in.

The Cajundome just announced the update in a Facebook post this morning.

While it wasn't mentioned what the reason was for the lineup change, we can speculate that this likely had something to do with the fact that Gabby Barrett is currently pregnant with her second child.

Barrett is married to musician Cade Foehner, who she met while both were contestants on American Idol back in 2018. The couple wed in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Baylah May, in January 2021.

Of course, we all know how fantastic Travis Tritt is live, so there shouldn't be too many disappointed fans.

Tritt debuted on the national scene in 1989 and has quite the catalog of great songs and albums. He's appeared more than 40 times on the Hot Country Songs charts, including five number ones -- "Help Me Hold On", "Anymore", "Can I Trust You With My Heart", "Foolish Pride", and "Best of Intentions."

Tritt has won four awards from the Country Music Association and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1992.