Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Reboot 2022 Tour’ Hits the Cajundome on June 9

The most iconic and awarded duo in the history of country music is making a triumphant return to Lafayette as Brooks & Dunn will be playing the Cajundome on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are bringing their Reboot 2022 Tour to town along with special guests Jordan Davis and Dillon Carmichael.

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 4th at 10:00 am at the Cajundome Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Check out Cajundome.com for all the event information, including Audi Lafayette VIP Club access and private suite rental.

However, if you don't want to wait, listeners of 97.3 The Dawg can purchase tickets using the pre-sale code: DIRTROAD.

That pre-sale code will be valid on Thursday, March 3 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Brooks & Dunn originally planned the Reboot Tour in 2020, but of course, had to move it to 2021 due to the pandemic. The duo played a select few dates with Travis Tritt and newcomer Elvie Shane opening many of those shows.

Since forming in 1990, Brooks & Dunn have been one of the most consistent hitmakers in the format. They've released 50 singles, 20 of which went number one on the Hot Country Songs charts.

The duo was so dominant in their heyday, they won the Top Vocal Duo award for the Country Music Association every year except one from 1991 to 2006.