A once-stalled hotel development near the Cajundome and Convention Center is gaining momentum, and it might just be the spark Lafayette needs to grow in an exciting new direction.

In an exclusive report from Scott Brazda of KADN News 15, plans are now moving forward for a full-service hotel near the convention center and a proposed indoor sports complex that could drastically boost tourism in the area.

Big Losses, Bigger Opportunity

According to Ben Berthelot with the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, the absence of a full-service hotel connected to the convention center has cost the city dearly.

"$181 million lost in business because of a lack of a full-service hotel at the convention center," Berthelot said.

Now, with renewed interest and new funding on the table, things are shifting. Starting January 1, 2025, a 2.5% occupancy tax collected through the Tourism Improvement District is projected to generate $2.5 million annually, supporting a 30-year bond to fund construction.

A New Sports Destination in the Making?

The proposed indoor sports complex, which would be located in the Cajun Field parking lot, is also showing signs of real progress. Berthelot says if the plan is approved, construction could begin soon with a projected completion in two to three years.

The complex could attract an estimated 140,000 new visitors to Lafayette each year, adding a major economic boost to the City's hospitality and retail industries.

Who’s Behind the Plans?

While the University of Louisiana at Lafayette would oversee the hotel project, the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission would take the lead on the sports complex. A final decision on the arena’s location could be made as early as Fall 2025.

With similar developments proving successful in Youngsville, Broussard, and beyond, Lafayette’s move toward this kind of infrastructure could spell success for the city's future growth.

As Brazda explained in his exclusive report, the dream may have been stalled, but it's no longer standing still.

Read the full article from News 15.