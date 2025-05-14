LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will honor its Spring 2025 graduates with two days of Commencement ceremonies scheduled for Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention Center.

Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be awarded during eight separate ceremonies, celebrating students from each of the University’s academic colleges. The ceremonies are open to the public and no tickets are required.

Graduation Caps Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images loading...

Commencement Schedule and Ceremony Locations

Friday, May 16 Cajundome 9:00 a.m. – College of Engineering 1:00 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts Cajundome Convention Center 9:00 a.m. – College of the Arts 1:00 p.m. – University College

Saturday, May 17 Cajundome 9:00 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences 1:00 p.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration Cajundome Convention Center 9:00 a.m. – College of Education & Human Development 1:00 p.m. – College of Nursing & Health Sciences



Livestream, Parking, and Safety Details

For those unable to attend in person, each ceremony will be livestreamed via the Cajundome’s website and on the Facebook pages of each academic college. Ceremonies for the College of the Arts and University College will stream on UL Lafayette’s main Facebook page.

Guests should park at Cajun Field and be aware that the University’s clear bag policy will be enforced. Each attendee may bring one clear bag, such as a gallon-sized Ziploc or small clear clutch. All bags will be inspected by University Police.

Celebrate with #RaginGrads

Families, friends, and fellow graduates are encouraged to share photos and congratulations on social media using the hashtag #RaginGrads. Messages will be featured on the University’s Commencement photo wall.

For more information or FAQs, visit the University’s Commencement website or email graduation@louisiana.edu.