Shania Twain Adds New Orleans Date to Her 2023 Queen of Me Tour

About a month ago, Shania Twain announced a massive tour for next year that featured a total of 50 dates. Unfortunately, there were no Louisiana stops on the itinerary...until now.

As of this morning, the 2023 Queen of Me Tour has grown by five cities. One of those cities is in Louisiana.

Mark your calendar for Monday, July 24, 2023. That's when the Queen of Country Pop will be playing at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with special guest Mickey Guyton.

(Yep, a big ole Monday, but at least it's during the summer and you can perhaps work in a "vacation" day around the show.)

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 2nd at 10:00 am through Ticketmaster.com. Of course, be on the lookout for pre-sale opportunities earlier than that.

Other new cities on Shania's 2023 tour include:

June 15 - Moncton, New Brunswick (second show added)

July 3 - Bethel, New York

September 14 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

September 28 - Leeds, United Kingdom

If we get our hands on a pre-sale code or two, rest assured we will share that information with you.

Next year is shaping up to be a big year for the Canadian-born singer-songwriter. In addition to the big tour, Twain announced she is releasing an album of the same name (Queen of Me) on February 3, 2023. It's currently available for pre-order across a wide variety of digital music providers.