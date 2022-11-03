Thomas Rhett is returning to the Cajundome next year as he'll be making a stop here on his "Home Team Tour" on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Cole Swindell will be opening the show along with newcomer Nate Smith.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am through Ticketmaster and at the Cajundome Box Office.

Of course, there will be several pre-sale opportunities, including one next week with your favorite radio station. Our special pre-sale will happen on Thursday, November 10 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

We'll be sending out that code on Monday of next week so make sure you have our station app.

Thomas Rhett has played the Cajundome a few times over his career, both as an opener and headliner. The last time he was here was on May 17, 2018.

That show featured Brett Young and Russell Dickerson and was part of the "Life Changes Tour." It was memorable because Thomas filmed part of his song of the same at that concert.

Valdosta, Georgia native Thomas Rhett has been one of country music's top hitmakers since he debuted in 2010.

He's released six studio albums, producing 21 singles on the Billboard Hot Country and Country Airplay charts, with 17 reaching the No. 1 position.

Rhett has been nominated for just about every award in country music over the last few years. One of his biggest wins was for Male Artist of the Year in 2021 at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Cole Swindell is another Peach State native (Bronwood, Georgia). He's been active since 2013 and has had considerable success, with eight of his song reaching number one on the Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay charts.

His latest single, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," recently spent multiple weeks at the top of the charts.

Swindell has released four studio albums in his career.

This is a return to touring with Thomas Rhett for Swindell. In 2021, he opened for his buddy on the "Center Point Road Tour."

Newcomer Nate Smith was born and raised in Paradise, California. He went viral on TikTok in 2020 with his song "Wildlife."

Smith would then sign with Sony/ATV and his first single, "Whiskey on You," is currently screaming up the country charts.

