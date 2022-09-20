Cody Johnson just announced tour dates for 2023 and Lafayette, Louisiana is on the books!

The East Texas native will be playing the Cajundome on Friday, January 20, 2023. The concert appears to Cody's first stop in 2023.

Randy Houser will be the special opening guest at this show.

There has not been an "on-sale" date yet announced for this concert, but from what we are hearing, it should be next Friday, September 30.

Cody Johnson has been a staple in Texas for many years before going national, if you will. He released six albums on his own before signing to Warner Brothers Nashville.

He's since released two major label albums -- Ain't Nothin' to It (2019) and Human: The Double Album (2021). The latter spawned his first number one single on the country charts with "Til You Can't."

His latest single, "Human," is climbing the charts.

Once we get more information on this concert, we'll be sure to post. And of course, you know we'll have free tickets.