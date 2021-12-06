Cody Johnson is finally coming back to Louisiana. The dynamic Texan is bringing his "Cody Johnson & Friends" tour to the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, December 10th at 10:00 am. If you're a member of Johnson's fan club, then you may have a shot at purchasing your seats on Wednesday, December 8th from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Raising Cane's River Center Box Office.

In case you're wondering to yourself, "wait, I thought Cody already played in Baton Rouge?", then you're not alone. While this isn't a "make-up" date, there were two previously scheduled dates in Louisiana's capitol city that got cancelled due to the pandemic.

Johnson is currently promoting his latest Human The Double Album, which is his second major-label release from COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville.

His currently single, "Til You Can't," is currently screaming up the Country Airplay Charts, and will likely be his highest nationally charting single to date.

