Cody Johnson Headlining Opening Night of 2022 RODEOHOUSTON

Officials with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced yesterday that Cody Johnson will kick off the Rodeo's 90th anniversary with a RODEOHOUSTON performance on Monday, February 28, 2022.

This will mark the fourth RODEOHOUSTON appearance for the Sebastopol, Texas native.

“Cody Johnson has established an enthusiastic following among our RODEOHOUSTON fans since his first performance in 2017,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “We can’t wait to welcome Cody back to RODEOHOUSTON to help kick off our 90th-anniversary celebration.”

Tickets for Johnson's performance go on sale Thursday, July 29 at 10:00 am through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee. A limit of four tickets per person will be permitted.

Cody Johnson is only the second artist to be announced for next year's Rodeo. George Strait will be wrapping up RODEOHOUSTON on Sunday, March 20, 2022 with special guest Ashley McBryde.

The remaining 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainment lineup will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for February 28 through March 20, 2022. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting the annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community.

For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.