2023 RODEOHOUSTON Entertainment Lineup Released

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, also known as RODEOHOUSTON, will be held from February 28 through March 19, 2023, at NRG Park.

There are tons of events and activities leading up to the Rodeo. And then during the three weeks of the event, the party gets rolling with the largest livestock show in the world along with rodeo action and superstars in concert every night.

A lot of folks are particularly interested in the live music schedule as for 20 consecutive days it's nothing but star after star performing to wrap each night's rodeo.

The complete 2023 RODEOHOUSTON Star Entertainer Lineup has finally been revealed and as always it's solid. It features a mix of genres, including Country, EDM, Hip-Hop, Norteño, Pop, Rock, and Christian.

Many of the artists will be making their RODEOHOUSTON debut in 2023.

Below is the complete list of performers at this year's RODEOHOUSTON.

February 28 - Parker McCollum

March 1 - Brooks & Dunn

March 2 - Lauren Daigle

March 3 - Bun B's Southern Takeover

March 4 - Walker Hayes

March 5 - Zac Brown Band

March 6 - Jason Aldean

March 7 - New Kids on the Block

March 8 - Jon Pardi

March 9 - Ashley McBryde

Marcy 10 - The Chainsmokers

March 11 - Turnpike Troubadours

March 12 - La Fiera de Ojinada

March 13 - Cody Jinks

March 14 - Machine Gun Kelly

March 15 - Kenny Chesney

March 16 - Chris Stapleton

March 17 - Cody Johnson

March 18 - Brad Paisley

March 19 - Luke Bryan

Tickets are already on sale for The Chainsmokers, Lauren Daigle, Cody Jinks, and Parker McCollum.

For the other acts, tickets will go on sale on January 12.

The rodeo is doing things differently this year when tickets go on sale. Tickets will be sold in two waves.

Wave 1: 10:00 am - Feb 28 - March 9 performances

Wave 2: 2:00 pm - March 10 - March 19 performances

For tickets, visit www.RodeoHouston.com/Ticket-Info/Rodeo-Concert-Tickets.

Weekday rodeos start at 6:45 pm. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 9:00 pm. NRG Stadium gates open at 6:00 pm.

Weekend rodeos start at 3:45 pm. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 6:00 pm. NRB Stadium gates open at 3:00 pm.