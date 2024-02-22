Texas Grocery Store Voted One of the Worst in the U.S.

The grocery store market is a highly competitive one. Walmart, Rouse's, Albertsons, Piggly Wiggly, Aldi, and hundreds more grocery stores are competing for your dollar every day.

As such, most stores are willing to go above and beyond to make sure they become your first choice when shopping for groceries.

Unfortunately, according to a new report, not all of them are will to go the extra mile.

In a new study by solitaired.com, they analyzed Google reviews from 3,000 individual grocery stores across 100 cities to find out what were the best and the worst grocery stores in America.

The information they collected shows that all brands of stores are not equal.

For instance, a Walmart Supercenter location in Houston may have scored quite positively, while a different Walmart Supercenter scored as the worst grocery store in the same city.

They didn't just analyze grocery store brands as a whole across the U.S., they broke it down and compared brands by location as well.

Best Grocery Stores In The U.S.

According to Google reviews, Trader Joe's is by far the best grocery store across the United States.

In fact, Trader Joe's locations across the country took 9 of the top 10 spots on the list of the best grocery stores according to Google reviews.

Grocery Stores With The Worst Customer Service In The U.S.

The good news when it comes to the grocery stores with the worst customer service in America is, there's no particular brand of store that shows up more than once in the top 10.

From solitared.com -

"In an effort to rank the best and worst major grocery chains in the country, we compiled a list of 30 prominent U.S. grocery brands and, to ensure fairness, only considered individual stores that had garnered 1,000 or more reviews.

By evaluating individual store ratings, an average rating for each major grocery chain was calculated, forming the basis for the rankings."

At number 7 on the list of stores with the worst customer service in the U.S. is Kroger, located at 7100 Independence Parkway in Plano, Texas.

Read more on these findings at solitared.com.