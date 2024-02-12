Everything always changes from one year to the next. Sometimes they are changes for the better, sometimes for the worse. But the changes always seem to come, right?

Well, one of the changes you may not be so happy with is the discontinuation of a handful of snacks that are pretty popular in America, including right here in Louisiana. But, companies will often drop one product and release another in an effort to follow what sells.

I'm guessing these snacks weren't selling like their parent companies wanted them to, so they made some cuts. I'm gonna miss some of them, though. Won't you?

What is Missing in 2024?

Several familiar brands have a lot of items on store shelves, but they don't always stick around. That seems to be the case with this small handful of treats you may be used to getting at the store.

But it's always sad when something we like disappears. I, for one, still miss my beloved TAB Energy Drink and Pepsi Blue. They just hit the right spot when you were thirsty. But, sadly, they had to go and they haven't been around for years.

Below are the snacks that are set to join all those past treats that have disappeared.

Top 6 Food Items Gone From Louisiana Stores Forever

Here are 6 items you won't find at some of your favorite Louisiana stores anymore:

Pringles Flavors and Certain Chips

The Pringles we all know and love aren't going anywhere, but some of the spin-off flavors and styles are leaving store shelves soon. Remember that whole ad campaign they did with combining their multiple flavors into one bite by eating three different ones at a time? That was wild.

Looked tasty, though.

Wavy Pringles are being discontinued, along with a bunch of flavors like Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Honey Mustard, Applewood Smoked Cheddar, Fire Roasted Jalapeno, and the Jalapeno chips.

Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers

Nabisco wafers have been around forever, but strangely, no one I've talked to has ever had one of the chocolate ones. Still, they were on the shelves for a while - though the company has recently discontinued them and focused their efforts elsewhere.

Dunkin Donuts Dunkaccino

It may in fact be that America runs on Dunkin'. However, clearly not enough of America was running on Dunkaccinos, because the donut and coffee giant has nixed the product.

The company isn't saying why, exactly, it was being taken off the menu.

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience,” a company spokesperson said in a statement recently. “The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future.”

Trader Joe's Minty Mallows

This one probably won't mean much to most of Louisiana, but if you live in Baton Rouge or Metarie, you know what it's like to experience Trader Joe's and some of their unique offerings. This holiday treat, the Minty Mallows, was a favorite for a lot of fans, but the company has decided to get rid of them.

Maple Cheerios

I've never really been a fan of Cheerios outside of the Honey Nut variety, but I know some folks who went crazy over the maple-flavored ones. Sadly, though, General Mills is dropping this flavor of cereal.

But if you like sugary cereals, it's not like you have to go all that far to find some with maple flavoring.

Ronzoni Pastina

Dang. This one was great for making homemade chicken soup if you like stars more than the other varieties of noodles. The cute little star-shaped pasta is going away, so you'll have to make due with something else.