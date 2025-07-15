1,361 Houston, Texas ICE Arrests in June, 2025

(KPEL) - The ICE agency, or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has announced that in the month of June 2025, they have made 1,361 arrests in Houston, Texas.

The criminal offenses of those arrested by ICE vary, ranging from sex crimes to hijacking an airplane.

Let's take a look at some of the charges in the Houston, Texas ICE arrests...

What Is ICE And What Does It Do?

ICE is primarily responsible for enforcing immigration and customs laws.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement handles the identification, arrest, detention, and deportation of individuals who are in the U.S. illegally.

The agency focuses undocumented immigrants who pose threats to public safety or national security.

ICE currently has over 20,000 employees, including special agents, deportation officers, and support staff.

Houston, Texas ICE Arrests

According to an official ICE press release via Breaking911, the agency made 1,361 arrests in Houston, Texas in the month of June, 2025.

Via the ICE press release -

Among the criminal aliens arrested were 32 aliens convicted of child sex offenses, nine aliens convicted for homicide-related offenses, 16 documented members of a transnational gang or drug cartel, and one alien convicted for hijacking an airplane on its way to Key West from Cuba.

A few notable ICE arrests made in Houston, Texas are -

Adermis Wilson-Gonzalez, a 56-year-old criminal from Cuba, arrested by ICE June 29. Wilson-Gonzalez was convicted in 2003 of hijacking an airplane traveling from Cuba to Key West, Florida.

Javier Escobar Gonzalez, a 51-year-old criminal from Mexico, arrested by ICE June 23. Gonzalez was convicted of sexual indecency with a minor, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and unauthorized use of a firearm.

Luis Pablo Vasquez-Estolano, a 29-year-old, six-time deported criminal from Mexico, arrested by ICE June 10. Vasquez-Estolano has been convicted of homicide, aggravated robbery, burglary of a vehicle, and drug possession.

Read more at ice.gov.com.